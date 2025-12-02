Brokerages Set Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target at $38.33

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.3333.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.44). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 11.51%.The company had revenue of $182.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.1083 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,720,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,590,000 after purchasing an additional 397,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,349,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,169,000 after purchasing an additional 166,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,942,000 after buying an additional 65,782 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,209,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,387,000 after buying an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 42.1% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,013,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,466,000 after buying an additional 596,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

