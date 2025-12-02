Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Receives $12.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, November 24th.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Archer Aviation

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Archer Aviation news, insider Eric Lentell sold 41,490 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $310,760.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,160.17. The trade was a 33.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 5,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $41,037.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 161,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,807.27. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 182,635 shares of company stock worth $1,367,936 in the last three months. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,363,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,452,398 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 13,793.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,212,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 44.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,125,000 after buying an additional 3,671,753 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth about $22,423,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Archer Aviation by 435.7% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,688,000 after buying an additional 3,050,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.19 and a current ratio of 18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 3.10. Archer Aviation has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Analysts forecast that Archer Aviation will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.