HC Wainwright Has Bearish Forecast for PSTV FY2027 Earnings

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2027 earnings estimates for Plus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

PSTV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Plus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. D Boral Capital raised shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $80.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

