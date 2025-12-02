BRP (DOOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $1.5019 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. BRP had a positive return on equity of 61.26% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. On average, analysts expect BRP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. BRP has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.92 and a beta of 1.25.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares set a $105.00 price target on shares of BRP and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BRP from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on BRP in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in BRP by 23.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BRP by 173.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

