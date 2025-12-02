Analysts Set Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Target Price at $10.17

Shares of Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.1667.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NG shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Novagold Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Novagold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Novagold Resources from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novagold Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Novagold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th.

Get Novagold Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Novagold Resources

Institutional Trading of Novagold Resources

Novagold Resources Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Novagold Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Novagold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novagold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Novagold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novagold Resources during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Novagold Resources stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 0.77. Novagold Resources has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 26.91 and a quick ratio of 26.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54.

About Novagold Resources

(Get Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.