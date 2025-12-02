Analysts Set Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Target Price at $10.17

Shares of Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.1667.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NG shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Novagold Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Novagold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Novagold Resources from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novagold Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Novagold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Novagold Resources
Institutional Trading of Novagold Resources
Novagold Resources Price Performance
Novagold Resources stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 0.77. Novagold Resources has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 26.91 and a quick ratio of 26.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54.
About Novagold Resources
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Novagold Resources
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Go on a Shopping Spree With 3 Top Retail ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Novagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.