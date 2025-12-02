Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Rentokil Initial to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,615,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,490,000 after buying an additional 357,292 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP grew its position in Rentokil Initial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 3,471,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,508,000 after acquiring an additional 381,659 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,057,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rentokil Initial by 143.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,821,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 36.8% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,794,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,103,000 after purchasing an additional 482,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
