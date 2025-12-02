Q1 Earnings Estimate for Cleanspark Issued By HC Wainwright

Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cleanspark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cleanspark’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cleanspark’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $14.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 3.79. Cleanspark has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cleanspark by 5,081.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Cleanspark in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 12.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 1,694.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cleanspark during the third quarter worth $360,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cleanspark news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 63,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $581,062.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 120,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,473.44. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

