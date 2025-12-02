Q1 EPS Estimates for Guess? Raised by Telsey Advisory Group

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Guess? in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.59). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guess?’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Guess? from $13.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Small Cap Consu cut Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Guess? Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. The company has a market cap of $891.64 million, a P/E ratio of 106.86 and a beta of 1.28. Guess? has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $791.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.93 million. Guess? had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

Institutional Trading of Guess?

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Guess? by 3,085.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Guess? by 4,168.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 20,181.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

