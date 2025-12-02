What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for DKS FY2026 Earnings?

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report released on Wednesday, November 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $12.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.70. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.89 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2026 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DKS. Weiss Ratings raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas set a $177.00 price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.5%

DKS opened at $207.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $254.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.550 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,204,793.10. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

