Roth Capital Has Positive Outlook for Alico Q3 Earnings

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) – Roth Capital raised their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Alico in a report issued on Wednesday, November 26th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.60). Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alico’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Alico’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Get Alico alerts:

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Alico had a negative net margin of 355.13% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alico in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALCO

Alico Price Performance

Shares of Alico stock opened at $35.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01. Alico has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Alico Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Alico’s payout ratio is -1.04%.

Institutional Trading of Alico

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alico by 21.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Alico during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Alico in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alico by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.