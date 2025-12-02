What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for TSE:AYA FY2026 Earnings?

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 28th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

AYA has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aya Gold & Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.14.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$19.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.33 and a beta of 1.24. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$8.52 and a twelve month high of C$19.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.

