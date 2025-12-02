Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PANL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance

Shares of PANL opened at $7.06 on Monday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.32 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 89.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Stories

