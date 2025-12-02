Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect Korn/Ferry International to post earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $705.1550 million for the quarter. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.230-1.33 EPS.Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.95%.The company had revenue of $708.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Korn/Ferry International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Korn/Ferry International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Korn/Ferry International alerts:

Korn/Ferry International Stock Performance

Korn/Ferry International stock opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.49. Korn/Ferry International has a 12-month low of $59.23 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.43.

Korn/Ferry International Dividend Announcement

Korn/Ferry International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $331.40 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

Institutional Trading of Korn/Ferry International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 22.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 3.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 566.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 106,076 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 172,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Korn/Ferry International from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KFY

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Korn/Ferry International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn/Ferry International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.