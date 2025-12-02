Methode Electronics (MEI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1950) per share and revenue of $237.6890 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect Methode Electronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

MEI opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $272.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Methode Electronics from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methode Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1,027.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Stories

