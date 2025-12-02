PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

PACS has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PACS Group in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACS Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Get PACS Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PACS

PACS Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:PACS opened at $33.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PACS Group has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of -0.74.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. PACS Group had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 3.29%. PACS Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that PACS Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PACS Group news, insider John Todd Mitchell sold 159,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $4,769,128.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 755,836 shares in the company, valued at $22,591,938.04. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver purchased 16,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $500,047.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 22,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,896.10. This represents a 278.04% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACS Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in PACS Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of PACS Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 54,114 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of PACS Group in the first quarter worth about $145,000.

About PACS Group

(Get Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.