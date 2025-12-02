Wall Street Zen Downgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Hold

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.06.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $861.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.03 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 834,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 28,433 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 413,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 97,806 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

