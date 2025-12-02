MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MIND Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MIND Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MIND opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. MIND Technology has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. MIND Technology had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $13.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MIND Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MIND Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MIND Technology during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MIND Technology during the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in MIND Technology during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. 9.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

