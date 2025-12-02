Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EBS. Zacks Research upgraded Emergent Biosolutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emergent Biosolutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Emergent Biosolutions Stock Down 3.5%

EBS stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $565.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.06. Emergent Biosolutions has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.62%. Emergent Biosolutions has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Emergent Biosolutions

In other news, EVP Coleen Glessner sold 30,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 144,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,190. This trade represents a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 217,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 3rd quarter worth $4,487,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 44.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 607.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 148,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

