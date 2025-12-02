FY2025 Earnings Forecast for USAC Issued By Zacks Research

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $25.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 76.84%. The business had revenue of $250.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.23 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 77,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 233.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 262.50%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.