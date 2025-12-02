What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for PPL FY2025 Earnings?

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for PPL in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.81. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPL’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

NYSE PPL opened at $35.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80. PPL has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.780-1.840 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 8,350.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 5,352.9% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 322.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

