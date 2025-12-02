FY2025 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Increased by Analyst

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 28th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $10.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.25. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $109.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 10,950.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

