Arcellx FY2025 EPS Forecast Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcellx in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.96) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.72). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcellx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcellx’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 607.01%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACLX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price target on shares of Arcellx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Arcellx Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $70.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.34. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $47.86 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,560. This trade represents a 54.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,736. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Arcellx by 267.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

