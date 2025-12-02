FY2025 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Increased by Analyst

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 28th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $395.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.74 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 26.35%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CGAU. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cormark raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 37.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,180,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 594,674 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 12.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,054,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after buying an additional 436,175 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 1,792.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 439,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 416,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

