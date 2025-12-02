Science Applications International (SAIC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect Science Applications International to post earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $1.8671 billion for the quarter. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Science Applications International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Science Applications International Stock Performance
Shares of SAIC opened at $86.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.43. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average of $105.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SAIC
About Science Applications International
Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Science Applications International
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Go on a Shopping Spree With 3 Top Retail ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.