Culp (CULP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Culp to post earnings of ($0.18) per share and revenue of $53.1140 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Culp had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp Price Performance

Culp stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.86. Culp has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Robert George Iv Culp bought 7,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $32,831.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,644.36. This trade represents a 7.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders bought 15,147 shares of company stock valued at $66,292 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Culp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 694,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 62,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Culp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 201,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Culp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the third quarter worth $6,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Culp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Culp

Culp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.