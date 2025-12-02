Torrid (CURV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0157) per share and revenue of $239.8950 million for the quarter. Torrid has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Torrid had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.30%.The business had revenue of $262.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Torrid to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid Stock Up 9.6%

Shares of CURV stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $141.32 million, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60. Torrid has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $7.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CURV. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Torrid in a research note on Friday, September 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Torrid from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Torrid in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on Torrid

Insider Activity at Torrid

In other Torrid news, CFO Paula Dempsey sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 145,361 shares in the company, valued at $255,835.36. This represents a 15.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashlee Wheeler sold 16,959 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $30,187.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 107,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,248.54. This trade represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Torrid by 985.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Torrid by 30.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Torrid in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 45.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 44,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.