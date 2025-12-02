Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Udemy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Udemy Price Performance

UDMY opened at $5.06 on Friday. Udemy has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $740.68 million, a P/E ratio of -168.61 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $195.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. Udemy had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.Udemy’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Udemy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Udemy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 10th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,707.24. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,895,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,388,000 after acquiring an additional 436,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Udemy by 70.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,474,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Udemy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 81,599 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,878,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after buying an additional 646,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

