Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

HII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $362.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.57.

NYSE:HII opened at $306.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $268,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,106.64. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $146,491.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $760,122.48. This represents a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,103 shares of company stock worth $5,477,768. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

