Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SND opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.94 million, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 1.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smart Sand will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd.

In related news, CEO Charles Edwin Young bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,477,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,269.48. This represents a 1.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 46,689 shares of company stock worth $96,805 in the last ninety days. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Everstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 348.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 62,961 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

