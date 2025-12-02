Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brady in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

NYSE BRC opened at $78.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.64. Brady has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $405.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brady will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.96%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 22,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $1,677,686.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 575,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,946,750. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Wilms sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $810,949.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,103.68. This trade represents a 58.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 93,230 shares of company stock worth $7,276,132 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Brady by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 40,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Brady by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 371,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after buying an additional 48,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

