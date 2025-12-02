Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Stock Price Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.50 and last traded at GBX 7.19. 2,085,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,067,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.13.

Agronomics Stock Up 0.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of £72.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.30.

About Agronomics

Agronomics is an AIM-listed investment company centered on the nascent fields of cellular agriculture, precision fermentation and synthetic biology. The Company invests in technologies that offer new ways of producing food and materials with a focus on products historically derived from animals. These technologies are driving a major disruption in agriculture, offering solutions to improve sustainability, as well as addressing human health, animal welfare and environmental damage.

