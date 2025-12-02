M&G (LON:MNG) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 269.10 and last traded at GBX 271.10. Approximately 327,860,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,481% from the average daily volume of 20,740,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 305 to GBX 315 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 265 target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of M&G to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 225 to GBX 342 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 280.33.

Get M&G alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MNG

M&G Trading Down 0.5%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 262.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 256.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.44, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47.

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 10.10 earnings per share for the quarter. M&G had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.31%. Analysts anticipate that M&G plc will post 24.2485207 earnings per share for the current year.

About M&G

(Get Free Report)

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.

We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.