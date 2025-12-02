Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.7899 and last traded at $21.08. Approximately 217,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average daily volume of 50,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $198.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.11.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

