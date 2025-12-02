Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Trading 17.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report) was up 17.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.4975 and last traded at $3.4975. Approximately 5,386 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 2,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Playtech to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64.

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

