KRM22 (LON:KRM) Shares Down 5% – Time to Sell?

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 and last traded at GBX 38. 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 68,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.

KRM22 Trading Down 5.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of £22.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 40.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -422.07.

KRM22 (LON:KRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KRM22 had a positive return on equity of 215.08% and a negative net margin of 82.68%.

About KRM22

At KRM22, we believe in a world in which organisations operate at their optimal threshold of risk to drive increased returns. We develop outstanding products built and delivered through a Global Risk Platform, to bring increased visibility and lower cost management to capital market organisations.

