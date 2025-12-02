West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $61.50. 135,109 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,888% from the average session volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.14.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 0.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average of $70.49.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

