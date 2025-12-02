BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU) Shares Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$31.31 and last traded at C$31.31. 7,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 483,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.29.

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.25.

