MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Shares Up 4.6% – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.36. Approximately 40,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 44,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of -5.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs

