Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.0348. 1,368,329 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66,035% from the average session volume of 2,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.
Croda International Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
