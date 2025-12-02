Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Shares Down 6.2% – Should You Sell?

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.49 and last traded at $14.49. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.4450.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG produces specialty chemicals in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides additives for polyurethane; additives, matting agents, fumed silicas, and specialty resins for paints, coatings, and printing inks; isophorone and epoxy curing agents for coatings, adhesives, and composites; and pour-point depressants, and viscosity index improvers for coatings for oil and other lubricants for construction machinery and automotive sector.

