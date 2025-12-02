Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.17 and last traded at $47.23. 2,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 61,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

