First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.27 and last traded at $28.3710. Approximately 921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $117.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.72.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.036 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.
The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.
