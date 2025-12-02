First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DALIGet Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.27 and last traded at $28.3710. Approximately 921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $117.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.036 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DALIFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.99% of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

