ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.74 and last traded at $16.74. Approximately 60 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68.

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.7%.

About ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN

The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

