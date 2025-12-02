Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $23.54. 777,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,508,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YANG. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 2,911.7% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 352,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 340,928 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 287,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 65,302 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $135,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

