Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.20 and last traded at GBX 18.20. 11,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 17,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.35.

Tetragon Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £15.16 million, a P/E ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.34.

About Tetragon Financial

Tetragon is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company. Its non-voting shares are listed on Euronext in Amsterdam, a regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam N.V., and also traded on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Our investment manager is Tetragon Financial Management LP.

