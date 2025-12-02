Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28. 350,573 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 145,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Inventus Mining Stock Down 1.8%

The company has a market cap of C$57.37 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24.

About Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

