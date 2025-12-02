Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 2,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.
Tri City Bankshares Trading Up 0.3%
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71.
Tri City Bankshares Company Profile
Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
