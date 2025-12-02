WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Trading 1.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 38,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 43,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an investment holding company, provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing for biologics industry in the People’s Republic of China, North America, Europe, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Biologics and XDC.

