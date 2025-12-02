PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.29 and last traded at $100.30. 1,842,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,384,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.65.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average of $100.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINT. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 77.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

