Fleetwood Bank (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Trading Up 10.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) traded up 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $58.50. 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.0001.

Fleetwood Bank Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.54.

Fleetwood Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Sunday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 350.0%. The ex-dividend date was Saturday, September 27th.

Fleetwood Bank Company Profile

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

